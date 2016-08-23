Vala's Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Giveaway Contest Rules 2017

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is open only to residents of Nebraska age 18 and older, living within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area, with a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued identification card. One winner per household during this contest

Here's How to Enter:

Contest starts 8/30/2017 and ends on 10/9/17.

Go to www.klkntv.com and fill out the Vala's Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Giveaway Entry Form.

Entries:

All entries must include: Name, address, day phone and evening phone, age and email address

All entries become the property of the sponsors and are non returnable.

Only one entry per unique email address. Duplicates will be removed from the drawing. All non-winning entries will remain eligible for all drawings including the grand prize drawing during this contest.

Prizes:

Weekly Prize There will be four weekly prizes awarded during the first four weeks of the contest. Each winner will win four passes to Vala's Pumpkin Patch to be used during the 2016 season, September 15 through October 31.

Value $80

Grand Prize There will be one grand prize winner awarded during the last week of the contest of a Vala's Pumpkin Patch Party for up to 20 people. Prize includes 20 admissions, 20 train rides, and $20 food coupons to be used during the 2017 season, which goes from September 15 through October 31, 2017.

Value $530

Odds of Winning: The odds of winning depend upon the number of entries for the contest. If there are 100 entries, then each entry has a 1 in 20 chance of winning each week. The more entries, the lesser the odds.

Deadline:

There are five deadlines for eligibility; noon on Monday September 11, 18, 25 and October 2 for the weekly drawings and noon on October 9th for the grand prize drawing.

Random Drawing:

Random drawings will be held on Monday September 11, 18, 25 and October 2 for the weekly drawings and on Monday October 9th for the grand prize drawing. All non-winning entries are eligible for all drawings. Each winner will be announced during Channel 8 Eyewitness News This Morning the Tuesday following each drawing.

A representative appointed by the KLKN-TV promotional staff will select the weekly winning entry forms from all eligible entries received.

Winners will be notified by email

Winners have until October 25th to pick up their prize at Channel 8 KLKN-TV 3240 South Tenth Street, Lincoln, NE, M-F between the hours of 8:30AM and 5:30PM. The days of operation for Vala's is September 15 through October 31.

Winners will be required to present a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued ID for identification purposes

Eligibility:

Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney, NE DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company. Anyone receiving Channel 8 KLKN-TV in their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV is eligible. Those living in surrounding DMA's, Omaha, Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win.

Employees, members of employees immediate family, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies and members of the competing media are not eligible to participate.

Limitation:

Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners and their guests, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.