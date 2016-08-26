Memorial set up for Sam Foltz

Posted By: Kelsey Murphy

A memorial is being built outside of Memorial Stadium for a loved member of Husker Nation.

The sign honors Sam Foltz and sits on the north side of Memorial Stadium.

It includes pictures of his time at UNL.

Foltz died in a tragic car accident back in July in Wisconsin.

He now joins other husker legends such as Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne with his memorial.

"I think it just kind of shows the respect that we have for him as a person and the respect he has for the program and for everything that it really stands for. He didn't take it for granted and we don't want to take him for granted after the fact," DJ Dodge, sophomore, said.

The sign is being built with the help of the athletic department.

The memorial is still is the process of being built, it will be done by the first home game.

That is September 3rd.