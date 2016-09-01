Iowa man tries to lure a 15-year-old girl online - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Iowa man tries to lure a 15-year-old girl online

63-year-old Dennis Ragan of Iowa was arrested Wednesday for child enticement by electronic device.

Lincoln Police said an investigator from the Attorney General's office posing as a 15-year-old girl communicated online with Ragan.
They said Ragan agreed to meet the "girl" at a laundromat near 11th and Cornhusker.
Officers said when he arrived at the location, that's when he was arrested.

