Two million Muslims gather in Mecca for Hajj

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Two million Muslims around the world traveled thousands of miles away from their home to Mecca, a city in Saudi Arabia. They're on a pilgrimage called Hajj.

The Nebraska Islamic foundation and they say this is a mandatory religious duty for adult Muslims who are both physically and financially able.

Muslims of all ethnic groups, social status are together in mecca facing before the Kaaba; which is a scared mosque.

With one foot forward.. They slowly walk in a counter-clockwise direction several times around the Kaaba- Praising Allah.

This ritual is designed to promote the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and sisterhood by showing equality.

The pilgrims known as the hajji's wear simple white clothes to renew their sense of purpose in the world.

Sheikh Mazin Alsahlani say his first pilgrimage to the sacred city was in 2000 when we went to work on his self restraint.



Alsahlani says, "You need one thing to carry all the time.. You need to have patience," He mentions, "The patience you can't buy from the pharmacy."



He says hajj made him go through obstacles to get to where he now is spiritually.



"There's different test with hajj.. First is to make your faith strong."



Sheikh says what he remembers about the trip is how everyone reacted when they first saw the Kaaba.



He says the ultimate goal for the hajj is to be a complete devotee.



The first day of hajj starts this Friday., and it ends on Wednesday.



It will follow with the celebration of the sacrifice.