Watch and Listen for a chance to go to the 51st CMA Awards in Nashville

It's Country Music's Biggest Night!!! The CMA Awards are on Channel 8 KLKN-TV on Wednesday, November 8 from 7-10PM and you could qualify to be in a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to the 51st Annual CMA Awards. just by listening to Froggy 98 and watching the Channel 8 Eyewitness News. The prize package includes: 2 tickets to "The 51st Annual CMA Awards", round trip airfare, hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort and more. (See official rules for complete prize package.)



To participate for a chance to win, watch Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 10PM starting October 1st and look for the Country Music Artist of the Day in a commercial break sometime during the broadcast. Then, listen to Froggy98 the next morning around 7:45AM for the cue to call. The seventh caller to have the correct name will be entered into the drawing for the prize. There will be ten daily telephone qualifiers, one each day. You may also text the Artist of the Day and your name to 68255 any time after the announcement and before 7:45AM the next morning. There will be ten daily text qualifiers, one each day. A random drawing will determine the winner of the 20 qualifiers and will be announced on Froggy 98 on Friday, October 13. See the official rules below.

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Nebraska age 18 and older, living within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and the Froggy 98 listening area, with a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued identification card.

One entry per household during this contest

Contest starts October 1 and ends on October 13, 2017 .



Here's How to Enter: Three ways to enter

Watch Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 10PM starting October 1 and look for the Country Music Artist of the Day in a commercial break sometime during the broadcast. (See dates below) Then, listen to Froggy98 the next morning around 7:45AM for the cue to call. The seventh caller to be able to repeat the Artist of the Day's name will be entered into the drawing for the prize. There will be 10 daily telephone qualifiers, one each day.



You may also text the Country Music Artist of the Day and your name to 68255 any time after the announcement on Channel 8 KLKN-TV and before 7:45AM the next morning to enter. A random

drawing of all daily texts will determine the daily qualifier. There will be ten daily text qualifiers, one each day. Text and/or Data charges may apply depending upon your cell phone company and plan.

You may also enter to qualify at John J’s Chow Hall located inside Graduate Lincoln weekdays, 10/2 – 10/11 between 4:30pm and 6:30pm. One name will be selected each week, weeks of 10/2 and 10/9, to be included in the final drawing. One qualifier will be drawn on Friday October 6th and one on Thursday, October 12th at 7:00 pm. Qualifiers will be contacted via phone the following day.

A random drawing will determine the winner from the 22 qualifiers and will be announced on Froggy 98 on Friday, October 13.



Announcement Dates:

The Country Music Artist of the Day will be announced on October 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and October 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 during the Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 10p.m. There will be no artist announced Friday and/or Saturday during the contest period.



Cue to Call Dates:

The Cue to call to repeat the Country Music Artist of the Day on Froggy 98 will be October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 for a total of twenty (20) qualifiers. There will be no cue to call on Saturday or Sundays during the contest period.

Prize:

The prize package includes: 2 tickets to "The 51st Annual CMA Awards" ceremony and broadcast on Wednesday, November 8 in Nashville; Round-trip airfare from Lincoln or Omaha to Nashville, luggage fees not included. Depart November 7 and return November 9; Hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (double occupancy) for 2 nights (check in Tuesday, 11/7 and check out Thursday, 11/9. Accommodations include: breakfast at Gaylord Opryland each morning, round-trip awards show shuttle transportation, airport Meet and Greet by a Gaylord Representative, daily Resort access, including wired and wireless high speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums, fitness center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages, scheduled complex shuttle service, daily newspaper, and more. Complimentary services include: in-house Concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland Trip Escort to CMA group events, 2 tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, commemorative CMA Awards gift bag, with collectible autographed by a Country artist, and round-trip ground transportation between the airport and hotel.



Prize Value:

Total approximate value is $2,540.00. Value of package without airline tickets is $1640 provided by ABC and CMA. Value may vary due to the price of the airline tickets on the date they are booked.

Odds of Winning: 1 in 22. There will be 22 total qualifiers. Odds of qualifying depend on the number of entries received and the manner of conducting the contest. Odds of winning are 1 in 22.



Deadline:

The deadline for daily text entries is 7:45AM the day following the announcement on the Channel 8 Eyewitness News.

COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS TRIP GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES, 9-22-17, page three of three:

.

Random Drawing:



A random drawing will be held each contest day to determine the daily text qualifier from the daily text entries received.



The ten cue to call qualifiers, the ten text qualifiers and the two Graduate Lincoln qualifiers will all participate in a random drawing to determine the prize winner.



Winners will be required to present a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued ID for identification purposes.

Eligibility:

Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney, NE DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company and/or within the listening area of Froggy 98. Additional counties to the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney DMA for this contest are Cass, Otoe, Saunders, Johnson and Nemaha. Anyone receiving Channel 8 KLKN-TV in their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV is eligible. Those living in surrounding DMA's, Omaha (other than counties listed above), Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win.

Employees, members of employees immediate family, of Channel 8 KLKN-TV, NRG and Graduate Lincoln, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes.

By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, travel delays or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, and/or use of the prize package



All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Winner will receive an IRS 1099 for the value of the prize. The winner must provide their social security number to claim the prize.

If the event is canceled for any reason, Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Froggy98 and Graduate Lincoln are not responsible for awarding a substitute prize.