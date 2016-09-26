Granite City torn down, makes room for new store

Posted By: Kelsey Murphy

Granite City, located on the south side of Gateway Mall is coming down.

Crews spent the day tearing it apart to make space for a brand new store.

"It starts with utility work. We have to make sure that all the utilities are right on the site," Chad Becwar, Gateway Mall General Manager, said.

A 70,000 square foot, two story, Dick's Sporting Goods will soon occupy the area.

To build it, the mall is working with Granite City to relocate the restaurant.

That new building will be located in the southwest parking lot with new additions.

"They will have a VIP room, they will have two separate patios, and their beer will be facing out towards O Street," Becwar, said.

The restaurant is on schedule to open by November.

Dick's Sporting Goods does not have a confirmed opening date. Gateway representatives tell me a Dick's contractor will begin work once the current site is complete.

This will be the second major sporting goods project in Lincoln with Scheels announcing their expansion last year.