Grand Reunion to be held for Nebraska Veterans

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com



Patriotic Productions and Embassy Suites in La Vista are hosting a reunion for Nebraska Veterans.

The event is open to Veterans of any War or Era, families of Veterans, Gold Star Family Members, donors, volunteers and the public.

Since 2008, over 2,600 Nebraska Veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam have participated in flights to Washington D.C., thanks to the generosity of many Nebraska donors.

The last reunion was held in 2009 and over 1,500 people attended.

This year's event is free and donations will be taken for Patriotic Productions.

More details about the upcoming May 1st Vietnam Flight will be shared and the National Plan for "Remembering Our Fallen" will be rolled out.

The Grand Reunion is set for Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 2:00 p.m at the Embassy Suites La Vista, Nebraska.

If you are planning to attend please email info@PatrioticProductions.org