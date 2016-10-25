Rolfzen Named Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska senior middle blocker Amber Rolfzen was honored Tuesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week.

Rolfzen is the first Husker to be named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week since Kelsey Robinson in 2013. The honor marks the 14th time a Husker has received the award all-time.

Rolfzen posted 4.00 kills per set on .560 hitting with 1.12 blocks per set to lead the Huskers to wins over No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 3 Minnesota over the weekend. She matched her career high in both matches with 16 kills in each.

The Papillion, Nebraska native hit .609 against Wisconsin with three blocks and then added six blocks against Minnesota with a .519 hitting percentage. Rolfzen was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.