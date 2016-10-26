Excellence in Education: Preschool Storytime

A group of little learners spent their morning with some Halloween themed books. It was part of preschool storytime at the South Branch Library.

Each week, several of the Lincoln City Libraries do storytime for preschoolers and toddlers. It's a way to combine story telling and learning.

During storytime kids sing, listen to new books, and meet other kids. Librarians use the time to promote early literacy and vocabulary development.

Preschool stortytime is for Lincoln kids aged three to five, and it's free!



"I noticed a poster saying they had storytime and I just thought it would be something fun for the girls to do. Get them out of the house and be around other children their age," says Jessie, who brought her two girls to the storytime.

For a full list of library learning activities, you can find them here http://lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes