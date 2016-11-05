Two men charged in gruesome murder

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder for the death of an Emerson man whose severed arm and leg were found in the trunk of a car in northeastern Nebraska.

25-year-old Andres Surber and 18-year-old Misael Galvan-Hernandez were charged Friday in the death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik.

Authorities believe Surber and Galvan-Hernandez went to Kubik's trailer home on Tuesday demanding he turn over a car that had once belonged to Surber. The next day, officials said they found a large amount of blood in Kubik's yard.

Investigators say they found bloody clothing and a key to a Chevrolet Impala at Galvan-Hernandez's home in Wakefield. Officials later found the Impala on property owned by Suber's family in Dixon County, and Kubik's remains in its trunk.