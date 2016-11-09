Donald Trump wins US election

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

ABC News: Hillary Clinton has conceded the hard-fought presidential contest to her Republican rival Donald Trump Tuesday night after the real estate mogul, a political novice, achieved victory in a number of key battleground states and even managed to turn formerly blue states red.

Trump was leading in the traditionally blue strongholds of Michigan and Wisconsin, holding a 3-point lead in the latter with 92 percent of the vote in.

With 86 percent of the expected vote in, more than 116 million ballots had been cast. Trump led the popular vote by more than 1 million votes.

The Clinton campaign initially said the race was too close to call. Clinton campaign chair John Podesta told supporters at the Javits Center who had amassed for a victory party to go home, saying that every vote should be counted.

But Clinton later called Trump to concede, Trump said.

