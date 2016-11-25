Actress Florence Henderson dies at 82 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Actress Florence Henderson dies at 82

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com
Actress Florence Henderson, best known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch," died Thursday.
She died at age of 82 in Los Angeles.

For more details visit the ABC website, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.