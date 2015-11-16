The 2018 Channel 8 Weather Calendar is here! You can pick your FREE COPY at the following sponsor locations in Lincoln:
|- A.T. Thomas Jewelers
|- Campbell's Nursery
|- Epp Concrete
|- Ernie's Mattress 1st
|- Graham Tire
|- Granite Transformations
|- Green's
|- HobbyTown
|- Home Instead Senior Care
|- J Tech Construction
|- Planet Fitness
|- Southside Auto Tech
|- Supreme Spa & Pool
|- Two Men & A Truck
|- White Castle Roofing
|- Wild Bird Habitat
