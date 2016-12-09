Job Opening: Master Control/Server Operator

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, has an opening for a Master Control Operator. Duties will include on-air switching of commercial breaks, satellite recording, non-linear editing and playback, computer server operator and assistance with station production. General proficiency with p.c. based applications required. Broadcasting background preferred. Previous experience in master control operations helpful. Excellent entryway into the television industry. Please send your resume to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com. Closing Date: 09/13/17.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.