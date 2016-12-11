At least 22 killed and several injured by blast at St Mark's Cathedral, in central Cairo

At least 22 killed and 25 others injured by blast at St Mark's Cathedral, in central Cairo

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Abc News: An explosion inside Cairo's Coptic cathedral has killed at least 22 people and injured 35 others, Egyptian state television says.

The blast happened inside St Mark's Cathedral, which is the seat of Egypt's Orthodox Christian church and is home to the office of its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II.

A bomb was reportedly lobbed inside a chapel that is adjacent to the cathedral's outer wall.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.