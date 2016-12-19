American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive

Life’s a gift. 
Give more of it.

During the busy holiday season, set aside just one hour of your time. Schedule an appointment now to donate blood – and bring a friend or family member too!

Lincoln Holiday Blood Drives
Friday December 22 from 12pm to 5:30pm 
- Channel 8 KLKN-TV, 3240 S. 10th Street 
- Gateway Mall, 6100 O Street
- Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place
- American Red Cross Capital City Chapter, 220 Oakcreek Drive 

For more information, or to register please go to: http://rdcrss.org/2nsOe6n

