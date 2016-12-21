Lincoln native featured in ABC special

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. on ABC, Robin Roberts will feature Ashley Graham from Lincoln as a part of her special titled "Game Changers."

Roberts will spend time getting to know some of the most influential people of 2016, including Lin-Manuel Miranda; Michael Phelps; Chance the Rapper; Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha; and Graham.