More people sign up for affordable health care

Posted by: Abigail Wood

In the wake of the election, the nationwide demand for affordable healthcare is going up.

"Overall enrollment is running ahead of last year's numbers," said Secretary Sylvia Burwell with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

But it's only barely up in Nebraska. Here, enrollment went from 60,000 in 2015 to more than 66,000 in 2016. That's just a 10 percent increase compared to states like Utah, which saw upwards of 20 percent more people sign up. This, after post election panic from Obamacare users who were afraid President Elect Donald Trump would take Obamacare out of the equation completely.

"In our call center we've heard from more than 30,000 people worrying about the future of their coverage in the wake of the election and wondering whether or not they should sign up for a 2017 plan," Burwell said.

But that worry didn't seem to sway consumers in the end. There were so many people signing up on December 15th, post-election, that it broke a government record. DHHS says Obamacare is still the law of the land, and coverage for 2017 is still available. Nationwide, 6.4 million signed up for Obamacare in 2016. That's 400,000 more then last year.

Open enrollment for health insurance in 2017 will go through January 31st. Here's a link to the health care website.