Authorities release name of man killed in tractor blast

LINDSAY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a Humphrey man who was killed when a tractor engine exploded.



The Platte County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 30-year-old Jeffrey Jarecki. He was pronounced dead at the scene on a farm outside Lindsay. Sheriff' Ed Wemhoff says Jarecki was working on the tractor in a machine shed when the engine blew up around 9:30 a.m. Monday.