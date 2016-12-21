Authorities release name of man killed in tractor blast - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities release name of man killed in tractor blast

Authorities release name of man killed in tractor blast

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       LINDSAY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a Humphrey man who was killed when a tractor engine exploded.


        The Platte County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 30-year-old Jeffrey Jarecki. He was pronounced dead at the scene on a farm outside Lindsay.         Sheriff' Ed Wemhoff says Jarecki was working on the tractor in a machine shed when the engine blew up around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.