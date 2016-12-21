Resident injured in explosion at home in northeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Resident injured in explosion at home in northeast Nebraska

Resident injured in explosion at home in northeast Nebraska

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an 87-year-old man was injured by an explosion at his home south of Winnebago in northeast Nebraska. Tony Pycha was found in the wreckage of his home Monday morning and was eventually taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office and fire investigators say a malfunctioning propane heater caused the blast and resulting fire.
 

