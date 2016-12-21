Fire crews battle large grass fire northwest of Grand Island

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A fire in Sherman County kept several crews busy on Wednesday.

Sherman County Sheriff say the fire began in Valley County at Hwy 22 and Hwy 70 around 1:00 p.m..

It traveled to the north side of the Sherman Reservoir where crews worked to extinguish the fire.

It took crews around three hours to put out the flames on the north side.

According to a Sherman County sheriff, approximately 15 fire departments assisted in helping put out the fire.

People were asked to evacuate their homes when it began.

The National Weather Service in Hastings says a smoke plume is visible across much of south central Nebraska as a result of the grass fires in Valley and Sherman County.

The smoke was visible for some distance, and even appeared on radar.

Crews were leaving around 6:00 p.m.

According to authorities the cause of the fire is unknown.