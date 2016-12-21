Mayor chooses Topeka official as new Finance Director

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Mayor Chris Beutler today announced his appointment of Brandon Kauffman, Director of Finance for the City of Topeka, as Lincoln’s new Finance Director. Kauffman’s confirmation hearing before the City Council is scheduled for January 23, and his starting date is January 30. Kauffman would replace Steve Hubka, who retired September 30. Former Finance Director Don Herz has served as Interim Finance Director.

Prior to being named Topeka’s Finance Director in 2015, Kauffman served as Topeka’s Chief Fiscal Officer. He also worked for Butler County, Kansas as Finance Director from 2009 through 2012 and then as Assistant County Administrator from 2012 through 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Wichita State University. He served as President of the Kansas Government Finance Officers Association.

“We were impressed with Brandon’s extensive experience in financial planning, budget development, capital planning, debt financing, information technology and financial policy development,” said Mayor Beutler. “Because of the excellent work of Steve Hubka and Don Herz, our City’s financial condition is excellent, and I look forward to working closely with Brandon to keep the City moving forward.”

“My family and I are excited to move to Lincoln,” Kauffman said. “Lincoln is a thriving and growing community, and I am honored to be a part of such a dynamic team.”

Mayor Beutler said one of Kauffman’s first duties will be to help select a new Budget Officer. Beutler said the budget position is a key to working with the Administration, Department Directors and the City Council on a collaborative budget process. Before his retirement, Hubka served as both Interim Finance Director and Budget Officer. He took on both jobs when Herz retired in August 2011 because of his previous 21 years of experience as Budget Officer.