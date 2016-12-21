Director Frakes Releases Report Highlighting Great Strides for Corrections

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN – Today, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) released a report on reforms and initiatives completed during the 2015-2016 fiscal year. The report titled “Progress Summary” identifies improvements achieved over the last year since Director Scott R. Frakes launched the department’s strategic plan.

“I am proud of the efforts of the NDCS team, which has over 40,000 daily contacts with the inmate population. In addition to our main responsibilities, we have worked to change the way we think, the way we conduct day-to-day responsibilities and to transform the culture of the agency,” said Director Frakes.

In addition to providing for the basic needs of more than 5,200 inmates, NDCS successfully completed the following initiatives in the past year:

Launched new automated sentence calculation software

Implemented the agency’s first-ever risks/needs/responsivity assessment tool

Made significant reforms to reduce the use of restrictive housing

Completed a comprehensive staffing analysis

Provided resiliency training to more than 500 staff members

Expanded mental health programming

Increased cognitive behavioral programming

Created new mission-specific housing units

Developed an inmate health plan

Began using data to guide the agency’s strategy and day-to-day decisions

Completed restoration of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

Director Frakes added, “Our team continues to confront the challenges of the past as we work together to move the agency forward. This is an impressive set of accomplishments, and we are focused on continued process improvement to keep people safe.”