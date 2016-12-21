Family displaced after house fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Family displaced after house fire

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A Lincoln family won't be staying at home Wednesday night because of a fire.
 
It happened near North 1st and Cornhusker highway around 6 o'clock. Fire Investigator Chuck Schweitzer says it started in a bedroom because of careless smoking.
Thankfully, everyone made it out okay. 

The house suffered around $70,000 of damage and another $35,000 of belongings were lost. The Red Cross is taking care of the family.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.