Family displaced after house fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A Lincoln family won't be staying at home Wednesday night because of a fire.



It happened near North 1st and Cornhusker highway around 6 o'clock. Fire Investigator Chuck Schweitzer says it started in a bedroom because of careless smoking.

Thankfully, everyone made it out okay.

The house suffered around $70,000 of damage and another $35,000 of belongings were lost. The Red Cross is taking care of the family.