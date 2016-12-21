Bryan NICU families get Christmas surprise

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Two local organizations spread some holiday cheer Wednesday.

Theatre Arts for Kids and Project 4:7 teamed up for Kids Care: Operation NICU at Bryan East.

They wanted to make things a little easier on the families going through tough times in the NICU at the hospital.

We really hope that this adds a little moment of peace or brightens someone's Christmas here at the NICU," said Leah Kolar, who works with Theatre Art For Kids.

"It can be really tough. We can't fix everything, but we hope this makes a difference."

The gifts included 23 gift cards to the Bryan Hospital Cafeteria, five digital voice recorders and four Mama Roo infant seats.