Vigil held to honor Lincoln homeless who died in 2016

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

The People's City Mission held a vigil Wednesday night to remember the homeless who lost their lives in 2016.

Hundreds of cities across the country held similar vigils, as part of National Homeless Person's Memorial Day.

Organizers say the event serves as a reminder of the perils homeless people face.

Sixteen people were remembered at the ceremony, with their names put on a wall in the Mission's memorial garden.

There was music, a brief message and a reading of the names of those who died.

This is the 10th year the People's City Mission has held the vigil.

Pastor Tom Barber says it's important not to forget those in the community who may otherwise go overlooked.

"Many times these folks have no one at a funeral, there's no one that attends. They're often the 'forgotten' of society," Barber said.

"So we take this night to honor them and, in our case, with this memorial garden, we're going to put their name on a wall so we can keep remembering them all year long."

Barber says the number of people who died in 2016 is lower than years past - it often reaches more than 20.

He says the causes of death range from being hit cars, to sickness and cold exposure.

The event is traditionally held on the Winter Solstice - which is the longest night of the year.

The People's City Mission helps an estimated 2,000 people each year in Lincoln.

They say there's always a need for more resources to combat homelessness and poverty in the city.