Huskers fall to No. 1 UCONN 84-41

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

LINCOLN- Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points and Kia Nurse added 20 to help No. 1 UConn rout Nebraska 84-41 on Wednesday night for the Huskies' 86th consecutive victory.

The streak is the second longest in NCAA women's basketball history behind the 90 straight UConn won from 2008-11.

The Huskies (11-0) were never challenged by Nebraska (4-8), which hit just one of its first 10 shots against the stout Huskie defense. UConn jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Samuelson's 3-pointer 2 { minutes into the game, went up 10 on Kia Nurse's jumper with 3:26 left in the first quarter and led 22-7 at the end of the first period. Hannah Whitish led Nebraska with nine points.