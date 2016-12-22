Lincoln home targeted twice in less than two weeks - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln home targeted twice in less than two weeks

A Lincoln house was targeted twice in less than two weeks.

Lincoln police say two men who showed up at the home with a gun.

It happened at North West 56th and West Adams Street, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the 19–year–old inside the home answered the door with an assault riffle.

They say he did it because this same home that was robbed less than two weeks ago.

The two suspects quickly ran away.

The 19–year–old fired a warning shot into the air as they left.

The 19–year–old was not cited and police are still looking for the two suspects.

