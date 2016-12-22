Update: Two Inmates walk away from Work Ethic Camp in western NE

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Nebraska Department of Corrections:

Update: Andrew Russell has been apprehended and is in custody in South Dakota. Efforts are being made to return him to Nebraska.



Charles Canady is still at large. The public is urged to contact law enforcement if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

On December 21,2016, during an institutional count conducted at 10:50 pm, two inmates were discovered missing from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, NE. The Nebraska State Patrol and local law enforcement were notified. Security footage revealed that the two inmates walked away at approximately 5:30 pm.

The inmates are identified as Andrew Russell and Charles Canaday.

Russell is described as a 20 year old, white male, 6'2",170 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants gray sweatshirt and gray stocking cap. He was sentenced from Dawes County on a two counts of manufacturing distribution delivery disposition of controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Canaday is described as a 35 year old, white male, 5' 10', 140 lbs, brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown coat and gray stocking cap. He was sentenced from Greeley, Howard, Sheridan, Valley counties on three counts of burglary, one count theft and one count criminal mischief.

The Work Ethic Camp is a minimum security facility. lnmates housed in this facility have reached a level of custody where they are able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.

At the time of this press release, they remain at large. lf you have any information regarding Russell and/or Canaday, please contact your local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.