Couple killed in car accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Couple killed in car accident

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

8@klkntv.com

There was a fatal accident near Madison. That's just south of Norfolk.

It happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 on Highway 81. Officers say a couple was killed after their minivan hit a semi. The driver 92-year-old Martin Deets and his wife 85-year-old Norma Deets, both of Madison, died at the hospital.

It's unknown if the semi driver was injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.