Couple killed in car accident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

8@klkntv.com

There was a fatal accident near Madison. That's just south of Norfolk.

It happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 on Highway 81. Officers say a couple was killed after their minivan hit a semi. The driver 92-year-old Martin Deets and his wife 85-year-old Norma Deets, both of Madison, died at the hospital.

It's unknown if the semi driver was injured.