AAA offers free holiday rides

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

If you're staying in town over the holidays, AAA is partnering with Budweiser to make sure you get home safely.



The service is called Tow-To-Go. If you've had a little too much to drink, call 855-2-tow-2-go or 855-286-9246 and they'll take you and your vehicle home.

It starts Friday and goes through 6 a.m. on January 2nd.

"If you are in a situation where you cannot get home safely please call AAA and we will have a tow truck come out and get you and your vehicle and get you home safely," says Marilyn Muir, AAA Field Manager.

You don't have to be a AAA member to use the service, but you must be in Omaha or Lincoln and be within ten miles of your home.