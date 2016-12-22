Husker captain Gerry suspended for Music City Bowl

Posted: Sports

Courtesy: Associated Press, KLKN-TV Sports

LINCOLN- First-team All Big Ten safety Nate Gerry will not play for No. 24 Nebraska when the Cornhuskers play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Coach Mike Riley said Thursday that Gerry and defensive back Boaz Joseph were ineligible for the game. Riley said Gerry and Joseph were not suspended for a violation of team rules, but for an academic issue. This is Gerry's second suspension of the season after missing the first game against Fresno State.

With Tommy Armstrong Jr. likely out against Tennessee, Nebraska will be without Armstrong Jr., Jordan Westerkamp and Nathan Gerry for the team's final game of the season. Antonio Reed and Aaron Williams will see time at safety replacing Gerry.

Riley also said quarterback Tommy Armstrong has ``run a little bit,'' but Ryker Fyfe is expected to start against the Volunteers.