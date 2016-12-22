UPDATE: Car collision sends car into house

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

UPDATE: A woman has been charged in an overnight crash in Lincoln.



Police say Michaella Swift was cited for DUI and negligent driving. The accident happened near 16th and F streets around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say Swift ran a stop sign, crashed into another vehicle, hit a house and a gas line. No one in the home was hurt and there is only minor damage to the house.

"There's some minor property damage to the foundation, but the occupants of the house will be able to stay there tonight," says Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg, Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Employees with Black Hills Energy fixed the gas leak. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

