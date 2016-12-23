UPDATE: Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia in Star Wars, dies at age 60

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

UPDATE: Actress Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died at age 60, according to publicist.

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital Friday after suffering a massive heart attack while on a plane.

Fisher, 60, was en route to Los Angeles from London when she went into cardiac arrest. She was given CPR onboard and taken to the hospital as soon as the plane landed in LA.

Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

This is a developing story. We'll have updates as information becomes available.