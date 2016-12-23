'Santa Cop' brings poetic end to hard year for families

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

Lincoln Police trekked around the Capital City Friday for its annual “Santa Cop.”

Officers spent their morning delivering bikes, other gifts and Christmas dinners to families in need.

One recipient was the Arnold family, a family of six who recently moved to Lincoln from Colorado.

Tammera Arnold says the family recently suffered the loss of a loved one, and her 16-year-old son has been sick, and in and out of the hospital.

“We just prayed and were like we will try to do the very best that we can with what we have and be grateful because as we tell the kids every day is Christmas.

Arnold said her family was expecting a visit from some officers today, but nothing like this.

“I told them that we were expecting a visit from some nice police people this morning but I wasn't expecting a whole entourage,” she said.

Five police officers and the manager of Trader Joe’s paid the family a visit, bringing a giant stuffed teddy bear, Barbie Dolls, Legos, Ninja Turtles toys and many other gifts for the children, as well as a ham dinner for Christmas night.

"We just love to give back to the community so we thought it was a great opportunity," TJ Tweten, who manages Trader Joe’s said.

Tammera’s three youngest kids, ages 6, 8 and 11, each hugged the officers and thanked them for making their Christmas that much more special this year.