Git 'N Split robbery

An armed robbery occurred at the Git 'N Split on West O Street Friday night.

It happened around 10 P.M.

Two men entered the gas station, one had a gun, and they demanded money from the employees. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

No one was injured and police are still looking for the suspects. 

