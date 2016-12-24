Car stuck on frozen pond - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Car stuck on frozen pond

Posted By: Rachel Hofstra
A car ended up on the frozen pond outside of CHI Health St. Elizabeth near S 70th Street. A 74-year-old man had a medical episode on his way to the hospital and lost control of his car. 

The driver made it out safely and crews were able to get the car off of the ice. 

