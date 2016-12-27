Update: Missing Toddler Found Unharmed

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

22-month-old Skhylar Timm couldn't be found shortly after his mother dropped him off at his caregiver's house in the North Bottoms, near 10th and New Hampshire, Tuesday morning.

"Obviously the temperature is a concern," said Lincoln Police Sgt. Destry Jaeger. "Anytime you're dealing with a one-year-old...I mean, we're pretty close to a major street up here. There's a lot of traffic on this street and it's just [concern for] the welfare of that child."

Multiple officers showed up to comb the area, searching for a little boy in red pajamas. Neighbors who heard the news joined the search.

"Me and my daughter went knocking on doors seeing if anybody seen a little boy out here," said Fred Navarret, who lives across the street from the caregiver's home.

In fact, much of the neighborhood turned out to look.



"I looked under our porch because we got little crevices under the steps where you could crawl in," said Dennis Klein. "I got under there and started looking to see if there was could be anybody underneath."

Around 2 p.m., more than five hours after Skhylar was reported missing, police say a passerby spotted the little boy blocks away, near Court and 12th.



"Said they'd seen a young man walking, about 1 years old, dragging a blanket behind him," Jaeger said.



Skhylar was uninjured.



"He was probably a little cold and muddy but he was happy. The officers had him smiling," Jaeger said.



Police say they don't suspect foul play, and think the toddler simply wandered away.



The Lincoln Police Department is currently searching for a missing 22-month-old boy, Skhylar Timm. He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, shortly after his mother took him to a caregiver’s home. It is not known how the child was able to leave the house, located in the 1100 block of New Hampshire. Officers are searching the area and nearby businesses.



Skhylar has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red one-piece footed pajamas. If you see Skhylar or know of his whereabouts, please contact LPD immediately at 402.441.6000.