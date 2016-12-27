Update: Missing Toddler Found Unharmed - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Update: Missing Toddler Found Unharmed

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

22-month-old Skhylar Timm couldn't be found shortly after his mother dropped him off at his caregiver's house in the North Bottoms, near 10th and New Hampshire, Tuesday morning.

"Obviously the temperature is a concern," said Lincoln Police Sgt. Destry Jaeger. "Anytime you're dealing with a one-year-old...I mean, we're pretty close to a major street up here. There's a lot of traffic on this street and it's just [concern for] the welfare of that child."

Multiple officers showed up to comb the area, searching for a little boy in red pajamas. Neighbors who heard the news joined the search.

"Me and my daughter went knocking on doors seeing if anybody seen a little boy out here," said Fred Navarret, who lives across the street from the caregiver's home.

In fact, much of the neighborhood turned out to look.
 
"I looked under our porch because we got little crevices under the steps where you could crawl in," said Dennis Klein. "I got under there and started looking to see if there was could be anybody underneath."

Around 2 p.m., more than five hours after Skhylar was reported missing, police say a passerby spotted the little boy blocks away, near Court and 12th.
 
"Said they'd seen a young man walking, about 1 years old, dragging a blanket behind him," Jaeger said.
 
Skhylar was uninjured.
 
"He was probably a little cold and muddy but he was happy. The officers had him smiling," Jaeger said.
 
Police say they don't suspect foul play, and think the toddler simply wandered away.
 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Lincoln Police Department is currently searching for a missing 22-month-old boy, Skhylar Timm. He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, shortly after his mother took him to a caregiver’s home. It is not known how the child was able to leave the house, located in the 1100 block of New Hampshire. Officers are searching the area and nearby businesses. 

Skhylar has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red one-piece footed pajamas. If you see Skhylar or know of his whereabouts, please contact LPD immediately at 402.441.6000.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No one was injured

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

  • Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    Take alternative exit to Seward this holiday

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

    You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit. 

    More >>

  • Norris Public Schools receives a special honor from Google

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>

    An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.