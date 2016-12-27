Economic study says Nebraskans overpay for electricity - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Economic study says Nebraskans overpay for electricity

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

A new economic study puts the Nebraska’s public power into question, challenging why consumer's bills keep going up when electricity prices have gone down.

“The problem is that public power has gotten deeper, deeper and deeper into building power plants and indenting the taxpayers and the right payers of Nebraska by doing so,” Gary Askamit, chairman of Americans for Electricity Choice (AFEC) says.

The study funded by AFEC says Nebraska’s energy consumers need to have more options when it comes to their energy providers, and those companies need to be more transparent.

 Right now, Nebraska’s public power companies – LES, NPPD and OPPD -- get their energy from the Southwest Power Pool, or SPP.

The companies pay a variety of fees for the services SPP provides.

In turn, the study says customers pay more to cover those costs.

Results of the study show that by bringing more private energy suppliers to Nebraska, Nebraskans could save 15 to 20 percent a month on their electric bills.

The report quotes the change could save estimated $250 million dollars for taxpayers each year.

“There will still be regulated utility prices in Nebraska,” Dr. Ernie Goss who headed the investigation said. “Regulated utilities even the investor owned utilities will be regulated.”

Lincoln Electric System says it has the 13th lowest average rate in the United States, with customers paying an average of $94 per month.

But the study says adding competitors to the market could reduce customers' yearly payments by two to three payments a year, or $188-282.

The study also says different charges need to be separated in each customer's bill to improve transparency.

It says right now, most companies bundle charges, so consumers can’t see the break down of what they are really paying for.

AFEC says it plans on working with state senators to introduce a series of bills next session that would allow more service options for energy customers in Nebraska.

It's worth noting the study only cited Omaha and Nebraska Public Power Districts, not LES.

We did reach out to LES, but we haven't heard back from anyone yet.

If you want to see the study's results, click here.

