Economic study says Nebraskans overpay for electricity

Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.More >>
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.More >>
An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks.More >>
An area school district receives a special recognition from a global tech giant. Norris Public Schools was chosen by Google as educational reference district. It's an honor for districts that show excellence of using Google technology like Chromebooks in the classroom. Currently, about 150 schools are recognized as reference districts worldwide and there are fewer than a 100 in the U.S. Now, Norris has joined those ranks.More >>
"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it.More >>
"I'm gonna go hide this rock," 10-year-old Katelyn Briggs took a blue painted rock around the block in Beatrice, looking for a place to hide it.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
Law enforcement officials in south-central Nebraska say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.More >>
The Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for those celebrating it, but for family pets it can be a dangerous time of year. The crackling, popping, bright lights and smoke that fills the air is for most of us, but your pets it can be scary. "But, whenever you're lighting-off fireworks, don't have the pet around when you'r lighting-off fireworks. It's very easy for a spark or something to get into the coat and cause a small burn or something like that, or even an eye," said Bo...More >>
The Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for those celebrating it, but for family pets it can be a dangerous time of year. The crackling, popping, bright lights and smoke that fills the air is for most of us, but your pets it can be scary. "But, whenever you're lighting-off fireworks, don't have the pet around when you'r lighting-off fireworks. It's very easy for a spark or something to get into the coat and cause a small burn or something like that, or even an eye," said Bo...More >>
Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man who they say carried a shotgun into an Omaha-area store.More >>
He has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a rare, genetic disease, almost always specific to males, which cause weakness in the muscles.More >>
He has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a rare, genetic disease, almost always specific to males, which cause weakness in the muscles.More >>