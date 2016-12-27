Seeking public assistance for missing NE City teen

The Fourth of July can be a lot of fun for those celebrating it, but for family pets it can be a dangerous time of year. The crackling, popping, bright lights and smoke that fills the air is for most of us, but your pets it can be scary. "But, whenever you're lighting-off fireworks, don't have the pet around when you'r lighting-off fireworks. It's very easy for a spark or something to get into the coat and cause a small burn or something like that, or even an eye," said Bo...