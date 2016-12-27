UPDATE: Police release video surveillance from U-Stop robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gun fired at Monday U-Stop robbery

UPDATE: Police release video surveillance from U-Stop robbery

UPDATE: Lincoln Police released dramatic footage of two suspects robbing the U-Stop near 1st and West O last Monday night. You can see in the video one of the suspects coming into the store, demanding money, then shooting into a wall behind the clerks.

A few days later, there was another armed robbery at the Union bank near 68th and O. Surveillance photos from that robbery show two suspects, one of which fired a gun at employees. Thankfully, no one was hurt. 

Then, over the weekend, a third robbery, this time at Roc's Stop 'N' Shop near 27th and South. Again, there were two suspects and one fired a gun. The bullet grazed a store clerk, causing minor injuries. Police say they're very concerned about this string of violent robberies.

"Though it's not uncommon for us to have convenience store or business robberies, it is uncommon for shots to be fired," Ofc. Katie Flood with Lincoln Police said. "It's concerning, for us and for most of the citizens in Lincoln."
 
Police are hoping the recent U-Stop surveillance might help identify the thieves, and ask anyone with information to contact LPD immediately.
It was a scary night for two clerks at a Lincoln U-Stop gas station, Monday night.

Two armed men robbed the gas station around 10 p.m.. Luckily, no one was hurt during the robbery.

One of the armed men did fire a shot above the clerk's heads and was able to steal cash.

“This is the first time a gun has ever been discharged in one of our stores,” said U-Stop Owner Mark Whitehead.

Whitehead says they've beefed up security for this type of situation.

"They're fairly large stores. They're bright. We don't put anything that's going to block the view from the window. We do drop safes to make sure we keep the cash balance down to a minimum, we've got good video equipment, in fact we just invested about another $80,000. We have some of our stores up with this latest technology some of the other stores will be coming up."

Police have not located the suspects.

