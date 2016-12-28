UPDATE: 14-month-old foster child death investigation continues

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



Lincoln Police are searching for answers surrounding the death of a 14-month-old boy who was in foster care.

Police said an autopsy was done Wednesday and initial findings showed he had a brain injury, but they're not sure exactly how he died.

The autopsy results are pending.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Southwest 37th and West Plum last Thursday evening.

Police said CPR was being provided on the child when they showed up. He was taken to Bryan West Hospital, and then to an Omaha hospital where he died around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

LPD is investigating to determine if criminal activity surrounds his death.

Officers said the investigation will be dependent on medical experts.

Police said the foster home has had multiple children in the past. They said the little boy's 2-year-old sister was under the care of the same household.

According to police, the sister was unharmed, and there are no indications of criminal wrongdoing with previous foster children.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A 14-month-old boy died Tuesday in an Omaha hospital, following an injury last week. Police say he was hurt Thursday evening in a home near SW 37th and W Plum where he was a foster child.

They say CPR was being provided when they showed up. The child was taken to Bryan West Hospital, and then on to UNMC in Omaha, where he passed away around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police are investigating to determine if criminal activity surrounds the death. They say their investigation will be dependent on medical experts; an autopsy has also been scheduled.

Police say the foster home has had multiple children in the past, and the little boy's 2-year-old sister was also cared for there. According to police, the sister was unharmed, and there are no indications of criminal wrongdoing with previous foster children.