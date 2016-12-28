UPDATE: 14-month-old foster child death investigation continues - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: 14-month-old foster child death investigation continues

Lincoln Police are searching for answers surrounding the death of a 14-month-old boy who was in foster care.

Police said an autopsy was done Wednesday and  initial findings showed he  had a brain injury, but they're not sure exactly how he died.
The autopsy results are pending. 
Emergency crews were called to a home near Southwest 37th and West Plum last Thursday evening. 

Police said CPR was being provided on the child when they showed up. He was taken to Bryan West Hospital, and then to an Omaha hospital where he died  around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
LPD is investigating to determine if criminal activity surrounds his death. 

Officers said the investigation will be dependent on medical experts.  

Police said the foster home has had multiple children in the past. They said the little boy's 2-year-old sister was under the care of the same household.  

According to police, the sister was unharmed, and there are no indications of criminal wrongdoing with previous foster children.

