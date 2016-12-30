2 more Christmas Day tornadoes confirmed in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

FUNK, Neb. (AP) _ The National Weather Service says it's confirmed two more Christmas Day tornadoes in south-central Nebraska.

The service said in a news release Friday that additional survey reports of damage showed an EF0 tornado with winds estimated at 75 mph struck 7 miles southeast of Minden at 12:17 p.m. and lifted two minutes later. The third twister struck a point 4.4 miles west-northwest of Gibbon at 12:24 p.m. and lifted after four minutes.

The service had already reported a twister with 100 mph winds touched down about 2.8 miles south of Funk and lifted three minutes later.

The three caused minor damage but no injuries.

The service says the tornadoes are the latest confirmed Nebraska occurrences in a calendar year since 1950 and the first December tornado since Dec. 13, 1975.