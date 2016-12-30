Man resentenced for 1990 slaying loses high court appeal

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man who'd been resentenced this year for a 1990 Omaha slaying when he was 16.

The court released its ruling Friday in the case of Christopher Garza, who originally was convicted of first-degree murder and given an automatic life sentence without parole for the slaying of Christina O'Day.

In February Garza was resentenced because the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled judges must have the option of sentencing juveniles to something other than automatic life terms. He argued in his appeal that his new sentence of 90 years was excessive.

The Nebraska high court ruled that the district judge considered all relevant sentencing factors and then imposed a new sentence within the statutory limits and supported by the record.