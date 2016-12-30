Columbus council to vote on hiring away York administrator

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of Columbus wants to hire the York city administrator to run his city, and she's told her mayor and city council that she intends to take the job.

The Columbus City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Tara Vasicek's contract. Mayor Jim Bulkley says he was extremely impressed by her background and energy.

Vasicek says that if the Columbus council approves her contract, she intends to formally notify her York bosses on Thursday with a resignation that likely won't take effect for a month or so.

Vasicek was named city administrator in York in July 2013, replacing the retiring Jack Vavra. In Columbus she would replace Joe Mangiamelli, who left to become city administrator in Bellevue.

