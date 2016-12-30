Nebraska Halftime notes vs. Tennessee

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: NU Media Relations
--Senior receiver Brandon Reilly had a 38-yard reception for a touchdown in the second quarter, marking his first touchdown reception of the season and the fifth of his career.
--The 38-yard touchdown pass from Ryker Fyfe marked the longest pass of the season for Fyfe.
--True freshman Lamar Jackson made his first career start at cornerback in today’s game. Jackson tied his career high with five tackles in the first half.
--Defensive end Ross Dzuris registered an 11-yard tackle for loss in the second quarter, marking his team-leading 11th TFL of the season.
