UPDATE: Reward offered for gun shop break-in information

UPDATE: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the Christmas Day Acher Arms burglary, or to the Big Shots burglary that happened five days later. The National Shooting Sports Foundation is matching that reward up to $10,000.

Lincoln police are investigating a break-in at a local shooting range.

It happened at Big Shots near Sun Valley boulevard just before 7:30 Friday morning.

Officers came to the range after an alarm went off. When they arrived, they found the front door was broken and several handguns were stolen. The exact amount of stolen items is unknown at this time.

Police say a witness saw an unknown man leaving dressed in dark clothing.