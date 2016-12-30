Nebraska Post-Game notes vs. Tennessee

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nebraska vs. Tennessee, Dec. 30, 2016

* Nebraska appeared in its 53rd all-time bowl game with today’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl appearance. The loss dropped the Huskers to 26-27 all-time in bowl games, including a 13-8 mark against SEC opponents. The Huskers dropped to 2-1 in bowl games against Tennessee.

* Nebraska’s four-win improvement from 2015 to 2016 marked the sixth time in school history Nebraska improved by four or more wins in a season.

* Senior receiver Brandon Reilly tied a Nebraska bowl record with two receiving touchdowns, a 38-yarder in the second quarter and a nine-yarder in the third quarter. The touchdown catches were the first two of the 2016 season for Riley and gave him six in his career. Five other Huskers have caught two touchdowns in a bowl game, most recently Quincy Enunwa in the 2014 Gator Bowl vs. Georgia.

* Reilly’s two touchdown receptions tied the Music City Bowl record. Reilly became the fifth player in Music City Bowl history with two touchdown catches.

* Reilly’s 38-yard touchdown reception was then a season-long catch for Riley and the longest of Reilly’s six career touchdown catches. Reilly later added a 39-yard catch to better the 38-yarder and finished the game with four receptions for 98 yards, the eighth-most receiving yards in a bowl game in Nebraska history.

* Senior quarterback Ryker Fyfe completed 17-of-36 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Fyfe’s 243 passing yards were the second-most in Nebraska bowl history, trailing Tommy Armstrong Jr.’s 381 passing yards in the 2014 Holiday Bowl vs. USC. Fyfe’s fourth-quarter 39-yard pass to Brandon Reilly was a season-long pass.

*Bryan Reimers had a career-long 24-yard reception in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with career highs of two receptions for 26 yards.

* True freshman Lamar Jackson made his first career start at cornerback in today’s game. Jackson made a career-high eight tackles in the game, bettering his previous high of five.

* Sophomore I-back Devine Ozigbo had a career-long 42-yard run in the third quarter, bettering his previous long of 31 yards at Illinois in 2015. Ozigbo finished with 66 yards on seven carries.

* Senior defensive end Ross Dzuris had three tackles for loss today, increasing his team-leading total to 13 TFL in 2016.

* Junior receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El caught a team-high five passes for 49 yards. Pierson-El now has 13 receptions in his two career bowl games including a Nebraska bowl record eight catches against USC in the 2014 Holiday Bowl. The Nebraska career record for bowl receptions is 15 by Kenny Bell in four bowl games.

* Freshman punter Caleb Lightbourn averaged 42.7 yards on seven punts, including a long of 50 yards.

* Nebraska had a third-quarter fumble, ending a streak of 3 ½ games without a turnover. Nebraska’s previous turnover occurred in the second half of the Ohio State game.