LPD investigating 3rd armed robbery in a week

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating the third robbery in a week in the capital city. They say Friday night around 10:30 p.m. two people came into Roc's Stop and Shop near 27th and South Streets. Their faces were covered, and one was armed with a gun. They demanded cash, and fired several rounds, one of which grazed an attendant.

According to police, the injury was not serious. The two suspects left without taking anything.