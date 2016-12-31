LPD investigating 3rd armed robbery in a week - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD investigating 3rd armed robbery in a week

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating the third robbery in a week in the capital city. They say Friday night around 10:30 p.m. two people came into Roc's Stop and Shop near 27th and South Streets. Their faces were covered, and one was armed with a gun. They demanded cash, and fired several rounds, one of which grazed an attendant. 

According to police, the injury was not serious. The two suspects left without taking anything. 

