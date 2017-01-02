Armed robbery at Heidelberg's - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Armed robbery at Heidelberg's

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Heidelberg's near Bair and Superior around 10 a.m. Monday. 

Police say a man came into the store with a gun while another suspect held the door. 

The first suspect struck a woman inside three to four times with the handgun, but her injuries weren't severe.

They're still investigating.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.